Flowers Baking Company
Hiring Event
Wed., January 27th
10a-6p
Holiday Inn & Suites
8787 Reeder Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Hiring for multiple positions in each department
Starting Pay:
- Maintenance Technician $26-29
- Production Technician $18-21
- Shipping Helper $17-18
- Apply online at www.flowersfoods.com Or call 913-374-8013
