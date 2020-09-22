First Student Logo

 

NOW HIRING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS

At First Student, caring for students is our first priority. It’s why we hire and train only the most dedicated drivers. First Student Desoto is looking to add to their family of School Bus Drivers with individuals who share this commitment to care. No Experience Necessary, We Will Train! Position offers a $19/Hour Starting Wage, Paid Training, a Child Ride-Along Program and more! You may even qualify for a $1,500 Sign-On Bonus*.

First Student Bus Driver Video- https://vimeo.com/395298554

Bus Driver

School Bus Drivers Apply-https://apply.firstgroupcareers.com/vacancy/29632/description

Not interested in Driving?

Positions are also available for

 

BUS MONITORS

Apply Online Today!

Bus Monitors Apply-https://apply.firstgroupcareers.com/vacancy/30876/description

Questions? Call: 913-422-8501

 

First Student

8020 Monticello Terrace

Shawnee, Kansas 66227

*Conditions Apply. Offer Ends 11.1.2020        Equal Opportunity Employer

Start Safe Program- https://vimeo.com/446857453

Family & Bus

