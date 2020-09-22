NOW HIRING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS
At First Student, caring for students is our first priority. It’s why we hire and train only the most dedicated drivers. First Student Desoto is looking to add to their family of School Bus Drivers with individuals who share this commitment to care. No Experience Necessary, We Will Train! Position offers a $19/Hour Starting Wage, Paid Training, a Child Ride-Along Program and more! You may even qualify for a $1,500 Sign-On Bonus*.
First Student Bus Driver Video- https://vimeo.com/395298554
School Bus Drivers Apply-https://apply.firstgroupcareers.com/vacancy/29632/description
Not interested in Driving?
Positions are also available for
BUS MONITORS
Apply Online Today!
Bus Monitors Apply-https://apply.firstgroupcareers.com/vacancy/30876/description
Questions? Call: 913-422-8501
First Student
8020 Monticello Terrace
Shawnee, Kansas 66227
*Conditions Apply. Offer Ends 11.1.2020 Equal Opportunity Employer
Start Safe Program- https://vimeo.com/446857453
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.