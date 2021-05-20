Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Kansas City North, MO $18.80/ HR Starting Wage
No experience necessary! We train!
At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have genuine, caring attitudes for children. We are your friends, family, and neighbors!
We are currently offering:
- $18.80/HR Starting Wage
- Guaranteed 4hrs/day
- Additional pay increase per verified previous school bus driving
- Trips and Extra Work Available
- No nights, weekends, or holidays required
- Paid Training!
- Free CDL Class B Training
As a First Student Bus Driver, your major responsibilities will be to:
- Safely transports passengers
- Perform pre/post trip vehicle inspections
- Assists students in the loading and unloading process
Requirements of a School Bus Driver:
- Good verbal communication skills
- At least 21 years old
- Valid driver’s license for at least 3 years
- Be subject to a drug screen & physical
Through our commitment to putting customers first, dedication to safety, and ambition to deliver the best means we’ve created a working environment that you’ll love. And, because we’re a huge company with 120,000 staff and over 2.5 billion customers worldwide, you’ll also enjoy real security, a brilliant future, and fantastic training.
Apply today to become a part of our team! https://apply.firstgroupcareers.com/vacancy/part-time-school-bus-driver-33340/33584/description/
Hiring Video:
FirstGroup is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status. FirstGroup is also committed to providing a drug-free workplace. For candidates applying to positions in San Francisco or Los Angeles California, FirstGroup will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories consistent with the requirements of the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance or Los Angeles Fair Chance Ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.