Competitive pay and great benefits:
- 401k with 5% matching
- Paid vacation and sick days
- 20-25 year retirement
- Federal Law Enforcement pension
- Promotion potential
- Locations nationwide
- Life Insurance, Long Term Care, Health Savings Accounts, all available
- Correctional Officer salaries start between $43,938-$50,021 at USP Leavenworth
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is also looking for healthcare staff, psychologists, and administrative support staff.
USP Leavenworth Job Fair
Saturday, February 27th from 8:00am to 3:30pm at USP Leavenworth,16055 Santa Fe Trail Leavenworth, KS.
For more information visit: www.bop.gov/jobs/
To apply visit: www.usajobs.gov and search for a job with the Federal Bureau of Prisons
