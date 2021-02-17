Federal Bureau of Prisons
Career Fair Leavenworth

Competitive pay and great benefits:

  • 401k with 5% matching
  • Paid vacation and sick days
  • 20-25 year retirement
  • Federal Law Enforcement pension
  • Promotion potential
  • Locations nationwide
  • Life Insurance, Long Term Care, Health Savings Accounts, all available
  • Correctional Officer salaries start between $43,938-$50,021 at USP Leavenworth

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is also looking for healthcare staff, psychologists, and administrative support staff.

USP Leavenworth Job Fair

Saturday, February 27th from 8:00am to 3:30pm at USP Leavenworth,16055 Santa Fe Trail Leavenworth, KS.

For more information visit: www.bop.gov/jobs/

To apply visit: www.usajobs.gov and search for a job with the Federal Bureau of Prisons

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.