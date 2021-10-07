Faurecia Job Fair
Thursday October 14th - 9am -3pm
Blue Springs 8 Theater Parking Lot
Address: 1901 MO-7, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Position: Assembly Operator
Shifts: 2nd & 3rd
Happy Belly Food Truck on site 11am – 2pm
Our Interiors division is looking for Production Operators for its manufacturing facility in Blue Springs, MO.
Benefits/Pay:
- $1400 Sign on Bonus
- Starting rate of pay is $14.25/hour.
- Increase of $0.25 after six (6) months to $14.50.
- Increase of $0.50/hour after 12 months to $15.00.
- 2nd & 3rd shift differential of $0.75 per hour
- Annual increase after the first 12 months (based on market conditions)
- Medical, prescription, dental, 401k, and vision benefits after 90 days
Please send your resumes to: Joe.conklin-ext@faurecia.com
Phone: 913-980-0445
Faurecia is an Equal Opportunity Employer
"Technical Perfection and automotive passion" is what defines Faurecia. We design, engineer and provide the best in technology, systems and services for automobile makers in every major market on all five continents. If you share our ambition for technical perfection and our passion for all things automotive, Faurecia has a career for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.