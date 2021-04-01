About Fabri-Quilt, Inc.
Fabri-Quilt was founded in 1962 to sell quilted linings to the apparel industry. Since that time, Fabri-Quilt has become a supplier of a broad range of quilted, commercial, and performance textiles. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, with additional facilities in Queretaro, MX and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Fabri-Quilt has over 350,000 sq ft of dedicated manufacturing and distribution space.
Join Our Team Of Hard Working Professionals Kansas City, MO!
Available Positions:
Floor Attendant
Fabri-Quilt is looking for a skilled Floor Attendant to set up, maintain, and operate machinery. A great Floor Attendant is reliable, detail-oriented, and adheres to all safety standards. Being a team player is essential in this role as the majority of tasks will require close collaboration with co-workers. Day-to-day duties will consist of ensuring production goals are met daily and decreasing downtime in productivity.
Supervisor- Roller Shades
The Roller Shades Supervisor will play a pivotal role in the Warp & Phil team with primary responsibility for receiving and processing work orders for our Roller Shades department. The Supervisor will oversee related inventory and the production processes of cutting, tapping, rolling, welding, inspecting, and packing to ensure that work orders are completed accurately and efficiently. The position will involve managing a group of 1-10 employees and various machines. A strong work ethic, leadership, and communication skills are necessary qualities for succeeding in this position.
Janitor
Fabri-Quilt is seeking to hire a seasoned Janitor to join our growing team. You will perform a variety of cleaning tasks to keep the buildings looking perfect. To work well in this role, you should have previous experience cleaning office spaces or large industrial buildings.
Learn more and apply at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.