Express Employment Professionals Eastern Jackson County

Building Success.
Building Hope.
Express Employment Professionals of Eastern Jackson County, MO is a leading staffing provider helping job seekers find work with a wide variety of local businesses.
Because we're locally owned, we live in and work in this community and have a vested interest in its success. In addition to our staffing services, our team is actively involved with a wide variety of causes and organizations that help strengthen our thriving communities.
Join us March 15, 17, and 19 for a Virtual Job Fair on our Facebook page @ExpressProsEasternJackson.
Hiring for all types of jobs, including Forklift, General Laborer, Office Clerk, Assembly, and Production.
Click here to learn more about our open positions:
https://www.expresspros.com/EasternJacksonCountyMO/Job-Openings.aspx
