Do you want to join an expanding team focused on building the next generation of educational products? The Excelligence Learning Corporation team (parent organization for Discount School Supply®) is responsible for the manufacture, retail, distribution and development of educational products for the classroom, day care or in-home provider.
NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS
IN OLATHE, KS!
- Seasonal Warehouse
- Supervisor
- Cherry Picker
- Maintenance
To learn more and apply, visit:
https://excelligence.isolvedhire.com/jobsearch/
OR scan the QR code below:
To take a look at our fulfillment center, click here:
Fullfillment Center - Bing video
To learn more about Excelligence® Learning Corporation, visit: http://www.excelligence.com/about.aspx
