Excellence Learning Corporation

 

Do you want to join an expanding team focused on building the next generation of educational products? The Excelligence Learning Corporation team (parent organization for Discount School Supply®) is responsible for the manufacture, retail, distribution and development of educational products for the classroom, day care or in-home provider.

 

NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS

IN OLATHE, KS!

  • Seasonal Warehouse
  • Supervisor
  • Cherry Picker
  • Maintenance

To learn more and apply, visit:

https://excelligence.isolvedhire.com/jobsearch/

OR scan the QR code below:

QR Code Excelligence

 

 

To take a look at our fulfillment center, click here:

Fullfillment Center - Bing video

 

To learn more about Excelligence® Learning Corporation, visit: http://www.excelligence.com/about.aspx

