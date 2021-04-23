NOW HIRING IN JOHNSON COUNTY!
Are you or someone you know tired of the same old 9-5 grind? Or do you work a job that requires night shifts? We are open from 6 am to 2 pm daily—which means no evenings worked ever! Offering a $200 sign on bonus for Team Members and $500 for Shift Leaders after satisfying minimum required time of employment. Our local job opportunities can be found by visiting careers.einsteinbros.com or by texting BAGELS to 97211.
Locations that are currently hiring and links to apply:
4050 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Roeland Park, KS 66205
Apply for Team Member – starting at $12 - $14 per hour
Apply for Shift Leader – starting at $14 - $16 per hour
Apply for General Manager – starting at $52,000 - $55,000 annual salary, with competitive benefits
6970 Mission Rd. Prairie Village, KS 66208
8700 W. 135th St Overland Park, KS 66212
8600 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210
Einstein Bros. Bagels
At Einstein Bros. Bagels, we are proud to serve the absolute best bagels on the planet. That’s right, we said it. The best. But being a part of our team is more than just serving amazing bagels…it’s about FAMILY.
Einstein Bros. Bagel’s competitive benefits package includes medical, dental, and vision with different plans to choose from. Eligibility is based on your position, date of hire, and hours worked, but are available for all positions!
We love our products as much as you do! That’s why we offer discounts at our company-owned locations for all employees.
At Bagel Brands (Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels & Noah's NY Bagels) we believe in the bagel and how it has the unique ability to bring people together. Our team has a standard set of values and behaviors that allow us to spread a little more joy and happiness in the world. They let us laugh, smile, and enjoy each other's company a little more. These are the behaviors that guide how we work, how we treat each other, and how we treat our guests. We believe that there is no better way to make someone's day than with a warm, fresh-baked bagel and a heart-felt good morning.
Come join a team of coffee and bagel enthusiasts!
