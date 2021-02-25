EARP Distribution Logo

COME WORK WITH EARP

EARP Distribution is a third-generation family owned-and-operated Food Distribution company that is a recognized leader in our industry. To be better at what we do than anyone else. To never accept less from ourselves than our customers expect. To satisfy 100% of our customers 100% of the time.

We love to gather up in EARP Family kitchen and have fun, eat and work hard. No matter who are you we welcomed you at EARP Distribution. We understand the value of bringing together diverse ideas. We can’t wait to welcome you to our team!

WHAT WE OFFER

Compensation & Benefits

Earn rewards for excellence and grow in a stable work environment. Seek opportunities for continuous improvement, growth and leadership. Our excellent benefits package includes Employer Paid Pension Plan, 401K, on-site gym, quiet room, free meals, vacation and sick time, medical, dental, and vision coverage, employer paid STD & life insurance, educational assistance and training programs.

Training and Development

Continually improve through formal training initiatives like TWI and leadership based on areas of functional expertise. We develop leaders from within the organization by providing assignments through projects or new roles.

Community Involvement

Embrace a culture of corporate citizenship, giving generously of time, talent and funding to take care of our communities where we distribute too.

NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS IN EDWARDSVILLE, KS:

 

  • Delivery Assistant
  • Hostler
  • Human Resources Manager
  • Route Delivery Driver
  • Staff Accountant
  • Tractor/Trailer Diesel Mechanic
  • Warehouse Order Selector

 

APPLY AT: http://www.earpdistribution.com/appt/newweb/careers.aspx

To learn more about EARP Distribution, visit:

http://www.earpdistribution.com/appt/newweb/companyhistory.aspx

