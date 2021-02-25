COME WORK WITH EARP
EARP Distribution is a third-generation family owned-and-operated Food Distribution company that is a recognized leader in our industry. To be better at what we do than anyone else. To never accept less from ourselves than our customers expect. To satisfy 100% of our customers 100% of the time.
We love to gather up in EARP Family kitchen and have fun, eat and work hard. No matter who are you we welcomed you at EARP Distribution. We understand the value of bringing together diverse ideas. We can’t wait to welcome you to our team!
WHAT WE OFFER
Compensation & Benefits
Earn rewards for excellence and grow in a stable work environment. Seek opportunities for continuous improvement, growth and leadership. Our excellent benefits package includes Employer Paid Pension Plan, 401K, on-site gym, quiet room, free meals, vacation and sick time, medical, dental, and vision coverage, employer paid STD & life insurance, educational assistance and training programs.
Training and Development
Continually improve through formal training initiatives like TWI and leadership based on areas of functional expertise. We develop leaders from within the organization by providing assignments through projects or new roles.
Community Involvement
Embrace a culture of corporate citizenship, giving generously of time, talent and funding to take care of our communities where we distribute too.
NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS IN EDWARDSVILLE, KS:
- Delivery Assistant
- Hostler
- Human Resources Manager
- Route Delivery Driver
- Staff Accountant
- Tractor/Trailer Diesel Mechanic
- Warehouse Order Selector
APPLY AT: http://www.earpdistribution.com/appt/newweb/careers.aspx
To learn more about EARP Distribution, visit:
http://www.earpdistribution.com/appt/newweb/companyhistory.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.