Bi-lingual Healthcare Customer Service Representative – Kansas City, MO
Organizational Overview
As an Associate with DST Pharmacy Solutions, you will be part of an organization that promotes better health outcomes for consumers through clinical and technological innovations. We accomplish this by leveraging the robust technology foundation and powerful analytic resources that are the core of DST, with industry leading clinical expertise and strategic pharmacy and healthcare solutions. You will join a team that is redefining the value of pharmacy in healthcare through the integration of advanced analytics, clinical insights and transformative digital capabilities.
Role Overview
In your role as a Bi-lingual Health Care Call Center Representative l, you are the front line to our clients and our clients’ clients. They have choices about who to work with, and they evaluate us on every call. Every single day you come in, you put yourself in the clients’ shoes, anticipate their concerns and help them solve complex problems. In order to ensure our clients receive award-winning service, we know the importance of looking after our associates. We are committed to the development of our people at every level and will give you the training you need to excel in your job.
Responsibilities
- Provide world class customer service to customers by answering questions, resolving issues and assisting with pharmaceutical and/or medical health transactions.
- Provide pharmacies, medical facilities, insurance providers and members with routine information regarding effective dates of coverage, claims history, deductible and coinsurance amounts, and general plan benefit information.
- Address claims related issues, concerns and escalations from insurance providers and/or members.
- Review, prepare and process pharmaceutical and medical claims, including potential grievance, appeals and coverage determination.
- Quote and provide information on benefits, medical, prescription, dental and vision member deductibles, maximum out-of-pocket limits, co-pays, co-insurance details and accumulations.
- Research complex issues for customers, supporting their requests, making outbound calls to provide customers with updates or to gain additional information.
- Perform special project assignments from time to time, such as research work, obtaining special authorizations, outbound calls and data entry.
- Cross train in different areas to expand knowledge base and develop new skills.
Qualifications
- High School degree and up to 1 year of related experience
- Spanish Bi-lingual speaking skills required
- At least one year of previous customer service related experience preferred
- You will receive strong preference if you have experience working with Medicare, Medicaid, Affordable Act, Commercial, Small/Large Group and/or Pharmaceutical Benefits Management
- Excellent communication skills – verbal and written
- Intermediate computer proficiency, including keyboarding skills and the ability to navigate through multiple computer systems
- Real passion for excellence in service and attention to detail
- All new associates start with an afternoon/evening shift that includes four weekdays and either Saturday or Sunday. Two days off each week may – or may not – be consecutive days.
