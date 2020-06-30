DS Bus Lines Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DS Bus Lineshttps://dsbuslines.com/ $18.75 per hour starting wage (more with experience) Paid WeeklyPaid CDL Training Apply in person at 18950 West 157th Terrace Olathe, Kansas 66062 You may also apply online:https://dsbuslines.com/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cabela Work Commerce Equal Opportunity Employer Offer Sale Workplace Benefit Discount Applicant Experience Pay Job Fair West Weekly Training Bus Line Kansas Ds Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCouple sues Royal Caribbean after sustaining severe burns in deadly volcano eruptionKansas Governor Laura Kelly makes face coverings mandatory starting July 3A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask'This is a nightmare': Kansas City boy dies after shot in face while sleeping8-year-old girl, mom and grandfather found dead in swimming pool of house they had just moved intoMayor Lucas makes masks mandatory when indoorsKansas City to make masks mandatory as virus cases riseWATCH: Teen leaves hilarious instructions for Amazon delivery woman, and she follows them to a teeGirl, 15, dies at hospital after shot in Kansas City, KansasPolice: 2 teenage boys shot to death after asking man how tall he was while buying candy Videos