YOUR LOCAL DOMINO'S IS OPEN.
AND HIRING 200 DELIVERY DRIVERS. APPLY NOW.
DELIVERY DRIVER JOB SUMMARY
Domino’s Pizza Team Members are an all-inclusive, fun, energetic and friendly group of people. We strive for teams of happy, motivated and dedicated staff with a passion for providing the best possible service to our customers. A Domino's Driver is often the only point of contact our customers have with the store. Therefore, they must have great customer service skills and a safe driving record.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
- Driver responsibilities:
- Deliver pizzas and other products to customers
- Provide quality customer service at the door
- Attend to customer concerns
- Driving safely at all times
- Complete cash transactions with customers
Additional responsibilities:
- Meet and greet customers on the phone and in person and assist with customer service in store
- Assist with preparing a variety of pizzas, sandwiches, and other food items
- Clean the store and keep it sanitized and working properly
- Hygiene and food safety
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
An effective Domino’s team member must follow directions easily, stick to routines, and feel comfortable dealing with customers and coworkers for an extended amount of time.
- Drivers must be 18+ years old with at least 2 years of driving history, and have a clean and dependable vehicle.
- Must have a valid Food Handler’s Card (where applicable by law).
- Must have a valid driver's license, registration, and insurance and must have a GOOD "driving" record.
- Must demonstrate a positive attitude, be self-motivated and smile.
- Proficient in the use of computers.
Click here to apply:
To learn more about careers at Domino’s, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.