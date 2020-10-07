THE TASTIEST JOB IN TOWN.
Competitive pay, great benefits, and lots of fun in a family owned company.
Health benefits, 401K, and paid time off. What more could you ask for?
Now Hiring in both Lenexa and Edgerton! Positions include production, warehouse, forklift operators, machine operators and quality assurance.
Interested? Come visit us at our Lenexa Job Fair!Social distancing practices will be followed.
Lenexa Job Fair:
Friday, October 9, 2020 - 10:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday, October 10, 2020 - 9:00am – 5:00pm
Address: 16286 W. 110 St. Lenexa, KS 66219
Dot’s Pretzels produces unforgettable, gourmet seasoned pretzels that are ideal for a family gathering or a company event. Started in North Dakota in 2012, Dot’s Pretzels has expanded to Arizona and Kansas with a new production facility in Edgerton. Learn more at dotspretzels.com.
To apply, go to:
https://dotspretzels.com/food-manufacturing-distribution-jobs/
