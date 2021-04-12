About Us
We are a national provider of risk management solutions for the workers’ compensation, auto, health and disability management industries. We provide our clients with the information and insight they need to make smart decisions. We believe that together, we can deliver better results.
Innovate with Impact
As an industry leader of technology-driven services, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve by delivering premium results with genuine compassion and care. We believe that every client deserves a team of forward-thinkers in their corner, and every injured worker deserves a strong advocate. If you excel at innovation and are looking to provide a meaningful impact, you’ve come to the right place!
NOW HIRING IN OVERLAND PARK, KS!
Medical Bill Review Auditor/Analyst
- Reviews medical bills for payment per workers compensation fee schedules and PPO network discounts
- Ensures medical documentation supports billed charges – for those with CPC (Certified Professional Coder) designation
- Requires knowledge of medical terminology, healthcare billing forms, CPT and diagnosis codes; CPC preferred
- Positions open for CPC’s as well as those with medical billing or workers compensation experience
Medical Bill Review Supervisor
- Supervises a team of bill review auditors, including training, problem solving, etc.
Additional Info
- Potential for work from home
- A comprehensive benefits package is available for full-time regular employees and includes Medical (HDHP) w/Pharmacy, Dental, Vision, Long Term Disability, Health Savings Account, Flexible Spending Account Options, Life Insurance, Accident Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Pre-paid Legal Insurance, Parking and Transit FSA accounts, 401K, ROTH 401K, and paid time off.
TO APPLY:
Bill Review Analyst:
https://recruiting2.ultipro.com/COR1025CVEL/JobBoard/661856a2-40b3-49f9-ab1e-9845cfac508d/Opportunity/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=940a4878-3154-4b3a-95da-f6b06057c04f
Bill Review Supervisor:
https://recruiting2.ultipro.com/COR1025CVEL/JobBoard/661856a2-40b3-49f9-ab1e-9845cfac508d/Opportunity/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=2cb6d829-f891-4161-ac45-b0680eb7f199
- Email resume and salary requirement to debra_dambacher@corvel.com
- Fax resume and salary requirement to 866.392.2390
