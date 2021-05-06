- Route Service Sales Representative- Cintas is seeking a Route Service Sales Representative (4-Day Workweek) to manage and grow customer accounts in the Rental Division. RSSRs drive a truck along an established route and service and sell within an existing customer base. It is a physical, fast-paced, indoor/outdoor position in which the RSSR delivers and picks up uniforms, shop towels, chemical cleaning products and other rental items. RSSRs are the face of Cintas to our customers and must work to build rapport with key decision makers, ensure quality standards and pro-actively solve customer concerns. Job responsibilities also include growing our existing customer base by upselling and cross-selling additional products and services, negotiating service agreement renewals and controlling inventory while working professionally, safely and in compliance with driving and vehicle regulations
- Assistant Route Service Sales Representative- Cintas is seeking an Assistant Route Service Sales Representative. Responsibilities include providing route service to a set customer base, through the pick-up and delivery of uniforms and facility services products such as floor mats, dust mops, air fresheners, soaps, restroom paper supplies and other ancillary products. Daily duties involve lifting, carrying and walking clean products into and soiled products out of customer accounts, as well as occasionally driving a company-owned vehicle to and from numerous customer stops throughout the day.
- Loader/Unloader- Cintas is seeking a production Loader/Unloader. Cintas provides a variety of products to a large customer base each day. Those products include uniform garments, carpeted floor mats, heavy duty rubber floor mats, dust mops, shop towels, aprons, hand soap products and air freshener supplies. To load and unload the products results in repeated bending, stretching, twisting and lifting as well as standing for 3 to 7 hours a day. Responsibilities include driving the trucks around the lot and loading and unloading the uniform garments and/or additional facility services products into and out of company trucks. Daily accuracy of products loaded and unloaded is necessary for inventory control and accountability.
- Garment Hanger- Cintas is seeking a production Garment Hanger/Inspector. Responsibilities include putting customer garments on hangers to be sent into the steam tunnel for pressing and visually inspecting all garments for proactive repairing, such as holes, tears or damaged zippers. The position involves repetitive motions over the entire shift, including standing, walking and repeated bending, stretching, twisting and lifting. Daily accuracy of work is necessary for inventory control and accountability. Additional responsibilities include housekeeping and adherence to health and safety standards.
- Utility III- Cintas is seeking a Utility III Operator. Responsibilities include performing numerous positions in the production plant area and general duties throughout the facility as needed, including for break, vacation and absence coverage. The operator will also assist with production duties based on work volume. In order to be considered for this position, a person must be able to competently perform at least three production position functions, which are all physical and may require standing for an entire shift, as well as repeated bending, lifting, twisting and stretching. Daily accuracy and productivity of work is necessary for accountability. Additional responsibilities include housekeeping and adherence to health and safety standards.
To apply- go to careers.cintas.com
Cintas Corporation helps more than 900,000 businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®.
