Challenge’s Mission: To be the best global supplier of automotive structures and provide value to our dedicated employee-owners.

Challenge operates on three principles: People, Improvement & Customer.

 

Our Kansas City plant has current openings for:

Forklift Operators

Production Operators

Tooling positions

Maintenance

Electricians

Press Operators

Quality positions

4 10-hour days per week with opportunities for overtime

Shift premium for working B or C

Minimum pay for direct hire is $15.50, more for skilled trades and FL operators

 

Apply today at www.challenge-mfg.com/careers

 search Kansas City

