Challenge’s Mission: To be the best global supplier of automotive structures and provide value to our dedicated employee-owners.
Challenge operates on three principles: People, Improvement & Customer.
Our Kansas City plant has current openings for:
Forklift Operators
Production Operators
Tooling positions
Maintenance
Electricians
Press Operators
Quality positions
4 10-hour days per week with opportunities for overtime
Shift premium for working B or C
Minimum pay for direct hire is $15.50, more for skilled trades and FL operators
Apply today at www.challenge-mfg.com/careers
search Kansas City
