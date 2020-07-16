Direct Support Positions
We are looking for caring, helpful staff to assist individuals with developmental disabilities. Center for Developmentally Disabled (CDD) is dedicated to supporting persons with disabilities in achieving their fullest potential. We are committed to helping individuals with disabilities acquire skills and supports that encourage independent living, community inclusion and/or working competitively.
CDD provides residential supports for people with developmental disabilities that include group living (group homes), Individualized Supported Living (ISLs) and DSP (Direct Support Professionals) in natural homes. Successful candidates will be reliable, enthusiastic, professional and interested in working with people. Ongoing training opportunities also provided.
Full-time and part-time positions are available in the Kansas City, South Kansas City/Grandview, Independence, Blue Springs and Grain Valley areas. Various shifts available.
Click the links below to learn more and apply
- Direct Support Professionals:
(Locations: South Kansas City/Grandview, Kansas City MO., Independence, Blue Springs, and Grain Valley)
- Administrative Positions:
- MAINTENANCE TECH 2 (Location: KCMO)
- Program Specialist (Location: KCMO)
- Residential Specialist (Location: KCMO)
- Accounting Specialist (Location: KCMO)
- Compliance Coordinator (Location: KCMO)
Benefits include, but are not limited to: PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision, and 401K.
To learn more about Center for Developmentally Disabled and to apply, visit https://cddkc.org/employment-opportunities/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.