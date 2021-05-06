Center for Behavioral Medicine (CBM) formerly Western Missouri Mental Health Center is an agency for the Department of Mental Health. The facility is located on Hospital Hill in the heart of Kansas City and provides comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from Kansas City and the seven surrounding counties. CBM serves as the University of Missouri-Kansas City's Department of Psychiatry, fulfilling academic and research needs.
RNs
This is a professional registered nurse (RN) position accountable for serving as a member of the medical treatment team. RN’s are accountable for reviewing medical records, observing the provision of medical care provided to patients by facility staff, coordinating assessments from other disciplines, incident reporting and investigation, and discharge planning in a hospital setting. Incumbents oversee and review the work and documentation of LPNs, nurse assistants, and other technical personnel. RN’s may provide public health services to members of a community such as assessment, planning, implementation, evaluation, and/or case management; or may oversee other RN’s on a shift. Some positions may specialize in quality improvement activities such as analyzing data and trends of specific health indicators to recommend measures for improvement.
Knowledge, skills & abilities
In addition to those identified in the previous levels: Knowledge of current professional nursing theory, practices, and standards. Ability to administer detailed therapeutic prescriptions under general professional supervision. Ability to supervise, evaluate, and instruct professional and paraprofessional nursing staff.
Typical qualifications
Licensure as a Registered Nurse and 0-3 years of experience as a registered nurse.
(A recent graduate of an accredited nursing program may practice as a graduate nurse until results of first licensure examination are received or until 90 days after graduation, whichever occurs first.)
LPNs
What you’ll do:
·Performs practical nursing duties such as treating pressure sores, changing dressings, providing breathing treatments, inserting catheters, and flushing bladder irrigations.
·Provides bedside care, including feeding and personal hygiene assistance.
·Takes and records temperature, pulse, respiration, and blood pressure; performs laboratory draws; and observes patients to detect deviations from normal conditions.
·Prepares, administers, and charts medications according to physician orders and under the supervision of a higher-level Licensed Practical Nurse or a Registered Nurse; contacts the pharmacy regarding prescriptions and reviews filled orders.
·Assists Registered Nurses in preparing nursing assessment summaries and implementing health care plans.
·Instructs patients on how to perform basic personal health care, including rehabilitative and preventative care.
·Reviews hospital discharge orders and consults with primary doctor, as needed.
·Attends medical appointments with patients.
·Completes assessments for injuries, falls, neurology checks, and tube feedings.
·Assists with the patient admission process and participates in nursing care planning.
·Completes practical nursing duties without detailed instruction; work is reviewed through reports, inspections, and observations.
LPN I Minimum Qualifications: Possession of a current license to practice as a Practical Nurse in the State of Missouri or in accordance with Missouri’s Nurse Licensure Compact.
LPN II Minimum Qualifications: Possession of a current license to practice as a Practical Nurse in the State of Missouri or in accordance with Missouri’s Nurse Licensure Compact; and one or more years of experience as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Preferred Qualifications
- Ability to work with minimal supervision. Ability to understand and follow instructions.
- Demonstrates regular and predictable attendance; arrive to work on time, returns from lunch on time and minimizes unscheduled absences.
Support Care Assistants
(formerly Psychiatric Technicians)
What you’ll do:
This is entry-level direct care work involving the care and treatment of persons with mental illness in a state mental health facility. You will assist clients with activities of daily living such as feeding, bathing, bed making, shaving, dressing, and other related tasks. Assists in checking vital signs, height, and weight as assigned; collects and maintains records of fluid intake and output; and reports on the condition of clients. May perform internal environment of care checks or perform some security-related functions in a mental health care setting. Positions may also be responsible for passing medications (as medication aide).
Knowledge, skills & abilities
Knowledge of the general care and treatment of clients, including basic nursing, first aid, and emergency treatments. Ability to work with clients with physical or mental illness, developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, and/or the geriatric population. Ability to perform first aid and emergency treatments as instructed.
Typical qualifications
0-1 year of experience and possession of a high school diploma or proof of high school equivalency.
Custodial Assistants
What you’ll do:
·Dusts and cleans offices, wards, resident areas, and/or state park facilities; exercises care to assure that materials are not defaced, damaged, or destroyed.
·Cleans restrooms and fixtures; replenishes supplies.
·Cleans dust and dirt from ceilings, walls, pipes, fixtures, floors, and windows.
·Strips, cleans, waxes, and polishes floors.
·Operates various powered equipment in the performance of assigned duties.
·Cleans contaminated areas using protective clothing, devices, and agents.
·Performs food service duties in conjunction with housekeeping tasks, when assigned to a dietary department.
·Operates passenger and freight elevators.
·Performs simple, non-skilled maintenance to area and equipment.
·Receives specific instructions and close supervision in the performance of responsibilities; work is subject to close inspection during progress or upon completion.
·Performs other related work as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications
One or more years of janitorial, custodial or housekeeping experience.
Preferred Qualifications
- Some knowledge of the methods, materials, and equipment used in institutional housekeeping operations.
- Ability to work with minimal supervision. Ability to understand and follow instructions.
- Demonstrates regular and predictable attendance; arrive to work on time, returns from lunch on time and minimizes unscheduled absences.
Food Service Assistants
What you’ll do:
·Washes and prepares vegetables and fruits.
·Participates in the preparation and cooking of simple menu items such as eggs, hamburgers, french-fried potatoes, and vegetables.
·Prepares trays with foods of specified amounts and textures for patients on special diets.
·Serves food in a cafeteria or dining room; sets up the food line by stocking required food and drinks.
·Washes pots, pans, dishes, trays, food serving carts, and other kitchen equipment.
·Maintains sanitary conditions in assigned work areas.
·Collects money if applicable for food service.
·Follows standard procedures in the performance of responsibilities; receives close supervision.
·Performs other related work as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications
One or more years of employment experience.
Preferred Qualifications
- Ability to work with minimal supervision. Ability to understand and follow instructions.
- Demonstrates regular and predictable attendance; arrive to work on time, returns from lunch on time and minimizes unscheduled absences.
Food Service Manager
What you’ll do:
·Directly oversee Supervisors and Cooks and provide oversight of Food Service Workers.
·Perform management duties including ordering and putting away groceries and supplies, recording temperatures, time-keeping, and quality improvement projects. Menu plan based on nutritional guidelines, allergies, and textures to meet patient needs. Orient, train, hire, schedule staff and monitor their work and productivity.
·Prepare and maintain weekly and monthly records and reports of food purchases, inventory, costs, and other related reporting requirements.
·Maintain safety and sanitation procedures to meet all guidelines of the Health Department, Joint Commission, and HACCP. Focus on quality services, and problem resolution to ensure patient satisfaction. Demonstrate the ability to prioritize tasks and exhibit flexibility to take on additional responsibilities as needed.
·Possess strong computer, time management, and communication skills. ServSafe Certified or a Kansas City Health Department “Food Handler Permit” preferred or to be obtained upon hire. Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned. Demonstrates regular and predictable attendance; arrive to work on time, returns from lunch on time and minimizes unscheduled absences.
All you need for success:
Four or more years of experience in large-scale food preparation and service, including on or more years in a supervisory or management capacity involving menu planning, estimation of food requirements, requisition of supplies; and possession of a high school diploma or proof of high school equivalency OR Associates Degree and two (2) years of supervisory experience. (Substitutions may be allowed)
We offer competitive salaries and an excellent benefit package including life, health, vision & dental insurance, plus paid vacation & paid holidays.
Health Information Technician
Assists in the daily operation of a health information management unit and in maintaining a systematic flow of clinical information to all sections of the facility. Maintains an efficient filing system for health information records and related filing needs. Audits health information records for qualitative and quantitative completeness according to facility policy and accreditation standards; serves as health information review coordinator.
·Codes and/or verifies coding of diagnoses and services to ensure adherence to the most current edition of the International Classification of Diseases Manual and/or the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders coding systems; enters data into state-wide computer system. Instructs and directs clerical staff in health information procedures and other related clerical activities. Responds to requests for patient/client information from individuals, family members, hospitals, physicians, attorneys, and others; ensures compliance with federal laws, Missouri statutes, and facility policy prior to the release of such information; maintains log of all such requests. Prepares records for presentation in court; serves as a witness if required.
·Compiles statistics and obtains data from patient/client records for research projects, group studies, or for use by administration, medical staff, other departments, and governmental agencies.
·Assists with establishing/implementing regulations for facility accreditation requirements.
·Provides information necessary to complete the financial database for consumers and third-party payers.
·Participates as a member of facility committees. Performs work under the supervision of a Health Information Technician II, Health Information Administrator, or other designee. Performs other related work as assigned.
·Demonstrates regular and predictable attendance; arrive to work on time, returns from lunch on time and minimizes unscheduled absences.
Experience/certification preferred, but not required. The qualified candidate must possess an Associate degree in Health Information Technology accredited by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA).
Excellent State of Missouri benefits include up to 3 weeks paid vacation, 12 paid holidays, as well as retirement, life insurance, medical, dental and vision health care options. We are a Joint Commission accredited behavioral health facility.
Recreation/Music Therapist
The Center for Behavioral Medicine has an excellent opportunity for an entry level Recreational Therapist (preferably Certified or eligible), Music Therapist or Art Therapist. This is entry-level professional recreational therapy work involving the assessment, instruction, evaluation, and supervision of clients in recreational activities as part of a therapeutic/rehabilitative program.
What you’ll do:
1. Plans and administers therapeutic recreational activities in individual or group settings adapted to meet client needs and abilities as part of a treatment/rehabilitation program for a unit or treatment/rehabilitation area.
2. Evaluates clients' functioning level reflecting physical, social, mental, and emotional needs, abilities, and interest for placement in a recreational treatment program.
3. Confers with medical and interdisciplinary treatment staff regarding implementing clients' recreational programs based on needs, abilities, and interests.
4. Instructs and supervises clients in a wide variety of leisure activities such as active sports, group games, dramatics, arts and crafts projects, dancing, and other related activities; observes and reports on progress.
5. Organizes, stimulates, and encourages participation in planned individual and group activities; conducts special seasonal events and programs.
6. Supervises and/or trains Activity Aides, volunteers, students, and direct care staff in recreational activities.
7. Promotes cooperative assistance in meeting social and physical needs of clients through frequent interaction with other health, social service, and community groups.
8. Maintains an inventory of equipment and supplies used in recreation activities; requisitions materials.
9. Exercises independence and discretion in carrying out assignments in conformance with program objectives and professional standards; supervision is received from a higher-level therapist who reviews work through progress reports, client record reviews, and/or direct observation.
10. Performs other related work as assigned. Demonstrates regular and predictable attendance.
Minimum Qualifications:
A Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in Recreational Therapy; OR in Recreation with a minimum of 9 earned credit hours in Recreational Therapy.
OR
A Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a minimum of 15 earned credit hours in one or a combination of the following: Recreation, Physical Education, Recreation and Leisure Studies, Art Therapy, or a closely related field; and, One or more years of professional experience in therapeutic recreation.
Benefits include paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, retirement benefits, life insurance, dental and health care options.
Psychologist
Center for Behavioral Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri: doctoral level licensed Psychologist (or licensed within 12 months of starting employment) to join innovative Restoration and Recovery Treatment Program unit. The Center currently has a 65-bed capacity, and offers inpatient, mental health treatment to individuals committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health as Incompetent to Proceed.
Responsibilities include:
- ·Provision of empirically-supported treatment in individual and group formats;
- ·Psychological and competency-related assessments;
- ·Development, implementation, and coordination of collaborative treatment plans as a member of a multidisciplinary team;
- ·Participation in psychology training program, including teaching and supervision of predoctoral interns in the Center’s APA accredited internship and practicum students from area doctoral programs.
Psychologists at Center for Behavioral Medicine enjoy the benefits of an active and supportive Psychology Department and receive faculty appointments to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, School Of Medicine.
Employment benefits include:
- ·Retirement/pension plan
- ·Health, dental, and vision insurance
- ·Vacation and sick leave
- ·Twelve paid holidays per year
Center for Behavioral Medicine/Missouri Department of Mental Health is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer
Applicants should send a curriculum vitae and letter of interest to:
Shawn Anderson, Ph.D.
Director of Treatment Services and Psychology
Addictions Counselor
What you’ll do:
Provides individual/group counseling/therapeutic intervention/educational classes to clients and family members to assist them in recognizing problems/causal factors related to substance use disorders and developing healthy, alternative coping behaviors
Develops/revises/implements treatment/rehabilitation plans with clients to assist in remaining substance-free and coping with social/marital/legal/financial/employment problems
Maintains a caseload of clients with substance use disorders within correctional setting and performs assessments of clients’ needs/motivations/backgrounds; prepares substance use biopsychosocial assessment summaries
Interviews clients/family members/others to gather information for treatment team; explains program methods/objectives to obtain cooperation in rehabilitation process
Participates on a multi-disciplinary treatment team to develop and implement treatment/rehabilitation plans
Participates in on-the-job training/workshops/seminars and performs follow-up activities for clients’ aftercare to obtain recovery support groups/counseling/housing/ employment assistance/vocational training
Completes progress reports/evaluations according to agency/program requirements; reviews policies and procedures
Exercises independence within established facility/agency policies under the supervision of a higher-level counselor; work reviewed by conferences/reports/observations; performs other related work as assigned
Minimum Qualifications:
A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a minimum of 15 earned credit hours in one or a combination of the following: Psychology, Sociology, Social Work, Nursing, Counseling, Rehabilitation, Criminal Justice, Education, or a closely related field
(Experience in social work, corrections case management, probation and parole case management, nursing, counseling, or a closely related area may substitute on a year-for-year basis for deficiencies in the stated education)
Center for Behavioral Medicine
1000 East 24th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
