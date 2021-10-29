Center for Behavioral Medicine (CBM) formerly Western Missouri Mental Health Center is an agency for the Department of Mental Health. The facility is located on Hospital Hill in the heart of Kansas City and provides comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from Kansas City and the seven surrounding counties. CBM serves as the University of Missouri-Kansas City's Department of Psychiatry, fulfilling academic and research needs.
We are currently hiring for:
Recreation/Music Therapist
The Center for Behavioral Medicine is seeking a full time Recreational Therapist, Music Therapist or Art Therapist to conduct and develop group activities for our residents in a Community Based Group Home setting.
In addition to the group activities, the ideal candidate will work with multi-disciplinary teams to help educate clients on their treatment process, and how to work towards reaching their goals and independence.
All you need for success: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 12 credit hours in one or a combination of the following: Therapeutic Recreation, Recreation, Leisure Studies, Physical Education, Music Therapy, Art Therapy, or a closely related field; and at least one year of professional experience conducting planned activities for persons with mental, developmental, or physical disabilities. Candidates will also be asked to have a flexible schedule to include working evenings, weekends and some holidays. Experience in a mental health setting is a bonus.
Benefits include paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, retirement benefits, life insurance, dental and health care options.
You may apply by faxing your resume’ to (816) 512-7415; email resume’ to cbm.hr@dmh.mo.gov or apply online at https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/4b607e61-299d-49e1-83ca-efc04c6df66b?jb=true
Human Resources Assistant
- Enter new employees into the SAM II payroll system in a timely manner and process all other Personnel actions including position updates, transfers, salary changes, etc.
- Maintain and update the Employee Information Center, and HR information boards throughout the facility with information related to employee benefits. Disseminate this same information to the Group Home Directors for posting at their facilities. Post this same information on CBM SharePoint.
- Ensure that the pre-employment screening and verification process has been completed for potential employees. Ensure employees are registered to enroll in their health benefits, if applicable.
- Process unemployment claims by responding to the claims before the due date, supply the information in a timely manner.
- Pick up mail from the mail room daily; open, sort, date stamp and distribute accordingly
- Post job vacancies on the Job Information Boards in a timely manner and removing postings when they expired.
- Serves as backup for processing applications/resumes received in response to advertisements and forwarding to the appropriate supervisor; and answering incoming calls on the main HR line.
- Performs other related work as assigned.
- Demonstrates regular and predictable attendance; arrive to work on time, returns from lunch on time and minimizes unscheduled absences.
Minimum Qualifications – 2 to 4 years of relevant experience in Human Resources.
You may apply by faxing your resume’ to (816) 512-7415; email resume’ to cbm.hr@dmh.mo.gov or apply online at https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/4b607e61-299d-49e1-83ca-efc04c6df66b?jb=true
Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Center for Behavioral Medicine (CBM) has an excellent opportunity for a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or a Licensed Master's Level Social Worker (LMSW). This individual will be part of an interdisciplinary team by providing psycho-social assessments, crisis intervention, family education and support, substance abuse counseling and discharge planning.
This position is available in the Inpatient Services Program. You must be licensed, or able to obtain licensure, in the State of Missouri. We are a Joint Commission accredited behavioral health facility.
Excellent State of Missouri benefits which include up to 3 weeks paid vacation, 12 paid holidays, as well as retirement, life insurance, dental and health care options.
Apply in person at 1000 E. 24th Street, KCMO 64108 or send your resume to cbm.hr@dmh.mo.gov or apply online at https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/4b607e61-299d-49e1-83ca-efc04c6df66b?jb=true
We are also hiring for the following positions:
Support Care Assistant
Registered Nurse
Licensed Practical Nurse
Dietary Aide
Custodial Worker
Administrative Support Assistant
Center for Behavioral Medicine
1000 East 24th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
EEO/AA Employer
A DRUG-FREE & TOBACCO-FREE WORKPLACE
