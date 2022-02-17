Center for Behavioral Medicine (CBM) formerly Western Missouri Mental Health Center is an agency for the Department of Mental Health. The facility is located on Hospital Hill in the heart of Kansas City and provides comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from Kansas City and the seven surrounding counties. CBM serves as the University of Missouri-Kansas City's Department of Psychiatry, fulfilling academic and research needs.
We are currently hiring for:
Security Officer (various shifts)
Minimum Qualifications
This is entry-level work providing for the security and protection of public property and equipment against loss or damage from theft, fire, vandalism, or other causes, and maintaining order and proper behavior of individuals and groups.
- One or more years of experience as a Security Guard with the Missouri Uniform Classification and Pay System. OR
- Thirty (30) or more earned credit hours from an accredited college or university with a minimum of 6 earned credit hours in Criminal Justice. OR
- One or more years of experience in military or civilian security or law enforcement work; and, possession of a high school diploma or proof of high school equivalency. No disciplinary action in the previous 12 months.
- Employee must be current in mandatory training requirements and department job-specific competencies. Being current in policies will be a consideration in selecting the most qualified candidate for awarding positions. Have not received a successful bid for a posting within the last ninety (90) days.
If you have questions about this position, please contact: Human Resources (816) 512-7404.
The State of Missouri is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Support Care Assistant (various shifts)
Minimum Qualifications
- No disciplinary action in the previous 12 months.
- GED or Diploma. One or more years of work experience or self-employment; and possession of a high school diploma or proof of high school equivalency. (30 earned credit hours from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience.)
Preferred Qualifications
- Introductory knowledge of the general care and treatment of residents, including basic nursing, first aid, and emergency treatments. Introductory knowledge of elementary psychiatric nursing methods and principles and skill in their application in the care and treatment of the mentally ill. Introductory knowledge of facility practices, rules, and regulations.
- Introductory knowledge of the general nature of mental illness and ability to recognize and meet the emotional and physical needs of residents. Ability to perform first aid and emergency treatments as instructed. Ability to accurately report and record observations. Ability to maintain a safe, clean, and therapeutic environment for resident care and treatment.
- Ability to understand and follow directions. Ability to accept and adapt to change in assignments, methods, and policies.
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with residents, staff, supervisors, and the general public.
- Employee must be current in mandatory training requirements and department job-specific competencies. Being current in policies will be a consideration in selecting the most qualified candidate for awarding positions.
- Have not received a successful bid for a posting within the last ninety (90) days.
Specialized Trades Worker (Lock Smith)
1st Shift-Days off-S/S
KEY SKILLS
Comprehensive knowledge of standard practices, methods, tools, and equipment of the locksmith trade.
Comprehensive knowledge of lock construction and the principles of key and combination lock operation.
Intermediate knowledge of practices and procedures of mechanical, carpentry, and electrical trades.
Skill in the use of the tools and equipment of the locksmith trade.
Ability to communicate effectively and follow instructions.
Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff.
This is senior-level office support work requiring independent work decisions for complex clerical functions or processes, involving familiarity of specialized terminology and/or software.
QUALIFICATIONS
Four to six years of related experience in the trade.
Center for Behavioral Medicine
1000 East 24th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
EEO/AA Employer
A DRUG-FREE & TOBACCO-FREE WORKPLACE
