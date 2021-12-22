Center for Behavioral Medicine (CBM) formerly Western Missouri Mental Health Center is an agency for the Department of Mental Health. The facility is located on Hospital Hill in the heart of Kansas City and provides comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from Kansas City and the seven surrounding counties. CBM serves as the University of Missouri-Kansas City's Department of Psychiatry, fulfilling academic and research needs.
We are currently hiring for:
Accountant Manager (Chief Accountant)
The Missouri Department of Mental Health has an opening for a Chief Accountant. This position will provide fiscal oversight for Center for Behavioral Medicine in Kansas City, MO and the community funding for the Southwest Region.
Responsibilities include:
- Direction, planning, analysis, and coordination of fiscal and related administrative services, including leadership/supervision of professional and technical related fiscal support staff.
- Direct and/or participate in budget preparation, the preparation of periodic and special budgetary, financial and related statistical reports, the monitoring of expenditures according to budget allocations/appropriations.
- Direct the compilation and presentation of financial data and reports for management.
Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a minimum of 15 earned credit hours in one or a combination of the following: Accounting, Finance, Economics, Public or Business Administration, or a closely related field; supervisory experience preferred; communication and leadership skills; and four or more years professional experience in accounting, auditing, purchasing, budgeting, fiscal management, or in general management with some fiscal responsibility. Supervisory experience is preferred.
Excellent benefits include paid vacation, paid holidays, retirement, life insurance, dental and health care options. Interested, qualified persons may submit a resume to Silva Miller, HR Manager by email to silva.miller@dmh.mo.gov or by fax (816) 512-7415 or apply in person by December 30, 2021.
Accounts Supervisor (Accountant II)
The Missouri Department of Mental Health has an opening for an Accountant II. This position will provide fiscal oversight for Center for Behavioral Medicine in Kansas City, MO and the community funding for the Southwest Region.
Responsibilities include:
- Completing financial and related statistical reports and monitoring of expenditures according to budget allocations/appropriations. Complete annual MHA surveys and Medicare Cost report.
- Approve payments in accounting program Sam II. Review Medicare and Medicaid billing and bill for waiver clients.
- Input medical bills into spreadsheets, enter check requests from clients into CIMOR, cover cashiers office as needed, finalize bank deposits, and complete other duties as assigned.
Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a minimum of 15 earned credit hours in one or a combination of the following: Accounting, Finance, Economics, Public or Business Administration, or a closely related field; communication and leadership skills; and two or more years professional experience in accounting, auditing, purchasing, budgeting, fiscal management, or in general management with some fiscal responsibility. Supervisory experience is preferred.
Excellent benefits include paid vacation, paid holidays, retirement, life insurance, dental and health care options. Interested, qualified persons may submit a resume to Silva Miller, HR Manager by email to silva.miller@dmh.mo.gov or by fax (816) 512-7415 or apply in person by December 30, 2021.
Center for Behavioral Medicine
1000 East 24th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Preferred Qualifications:
- Successful or higher on most recent performance appraisal.
- No disciplinary action in the previous 12 months.
- Employee must be current in mandatory training requirements and department job-specific competencies. Being current in policies will be a consideration in selecting the most qualified candidate for awarding positions.
For additional information on this vacancy or the bidding process, contact the Human Resources Office at (816) 512-7402.
