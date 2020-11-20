is currently hiring Registered Nurses to join the Cascade team fulfilling LOCAL and TRAVEL contracts. Come see the benefits of working through a healthcare agency including customized scheduling, some of the highest paying facilities, experience from different facilities that you cannot get working from one facility, and so much more.
Surrounding Contract Cities: Kansas City, MO | Lee’s Summit, MO | Chillicothe, MO | Marshall, MO | Leavenworth, KS | Overland Park, KS | Kansas City, KS | Olathe, KS | Hiawatha, KS | Shawnee Mission, KS | Olathe, KS |
We also staff PRN- LPN, CNA, CMA/CMT, and RN throughout MO & KS!
Who Are We:
Cascade has a rich tradition of providing superior medical staffing and home care services to nearly 500 of the finest organizations in Missouri and Kansas. This excellent reputation is derived from recruiting incredibly talented nurses and embracing our uncompromising dedication to customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance. Established in 1988, today Cascade is the largest and most established healthcare staffing agency, giving you security of a proven leader. Our reputation is extremely important to us and we take pride in what we do. Our standards are high, business is stable and strong, we care about you, patients, and the community.
Why Working with Cascade is for YOU?
Major Health Systems- Midwest experts! | Top-Notch Contracts- Highest paying! | People Culture- We are there for you! | Extensive Benefits Package- You know, the good stuff! | 24/7 Access to Cascade- The way it should be! | Weekly Pay- We know, industry standard! |
Caring is one thing that sets us apart from other healthcare staffing agencies. Cascade employ nurses who have been on staff for many years! We find retention, benefits, quality, and stability to be extremely valuable in an employee-employer relationship.Get the respect and work that you deserve.
Get connected with our Recruiting Department and find out why we should be your first choice to work with in the Midwest! We’ve got the $$$!
Career Page: www.cascadestaff.com
Call us 24/7: 888.229.5801
Email: apply@cascadetaff.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.