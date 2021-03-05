Camille La Vie / Group USA

Camille La Vie is a major shopping destination for prom dresses, homecoming dresses, wedding dresses, and dresses for all party events. We offer a captivating collection of special event dresses and formal accessories that can be found under one fabulously chic roof! At Camille La Vie, browse a stunning assortment of prom dresses in styles both classic and up-to-date with the latest trends. In select stores, customers can also find our bridal shop, offering wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, mother of the bride dresses, and guest of wedding dresses. Camille La Vie also provides alterations and bridal consulting services. Whether you gravitate towards modern or timeless, Camille La Vie approaches each customer based on her personal style preference- at fabulous value!
Assistant Store Manager
In partnership with the Store Manager, promote a sales culture to build productivity. Develop associates for future growth through hiring and developing great people. Provide leadership to achieve or exceed planned sales, payroll and controllable expense goals. Effectively manage store operations, and visual merchandising standards.
We are looking for people who want to join a winning team and who have the desire to service our customers and work in an environment that is fun. Assistant Store Manager candidates must have a proven track record in a fashion-forward, customer-oriented, retail-clothing environment. At least 2-3 years of store management experience. Have experience in leadership, training & development of staff, all while driving company initiatives.
What about the Benefits? We strive to be an Employer of Choice! Our plan includes medical, dental, paid vacations and personal days, 401(K), and a merchandise discount.
Full Time Key Holder
All candidates will provide Excellent Customer Service through professional and friendly manner. Ensure customers are assisted until all buying needs are met. Associates will also ensure their duty in completing Sales through POS system, sales goals, and maintenance of store environment to company standards.
Requirements
- 12 months of Women’s Retail Experience A MUST
- Strong organizational skills
- Excellent Customer Service skills
- Team Player
- Open/Close Store as scheduled (flexible schedule A MUST)
To apply, please email your resume to Janelled@clv.com
Or stop by the store:
Camille La Vie / Group USA
Oak Park Mall
11205 West 95th St
Space #36 (under the food court)
Overland Park, Kansas
66214
