Make Lives Better Including Your Own.
The happiness of those we serve is dependent on the happiness of our associates, so you’ll receive competitive compensation and a benefits package with additional perks designed to make you smile. The work you do will be challenging yet rewarding. But you’ll earn more than a paycheck; you can enjoy opportunities to grow your career, as well as ongoing programs catered to your health, financial, mental, and emotional needs. Most of all, we believe you can find purpose, meaning, and the chance to be a part of something bigger than yourself.
Veterans, transitioning active duty military personnel, and military spouses are encouraged to apply.
We believe that in order to best serve our residents and patients, we need to first serve our associates. One way we do that is through our benefits. Our offerings include, but are not limited to:
Full-time and part-time associate benefits:
- 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan
- Benefit plan package
- Employee Stock Purchase Program
- Pre-tax Commuter Benefit
- Associate Compassion Fund
- Associate Discounts
- Identity theft protection
- Pet savings and insurance plans
- Voluntary benefits available
Full-time associate benefits:
- Extensive Insurance Plans, including medical, dental, vision, flexible spending account, health savings account and more.
- Paid Time Off
- Adoption Benefit
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Company-provided life insurance and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D)
- Voluntary STD and LTD
Now hiring for the following positions in Shawnee, KS:
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Certified Nursing Assistants
- Dietary Aid
- Housekeeping
APPLY NOW!
Online at: www.brookdalecareers.com
In person at: 12802 Johnson Drive Shawnee, KS 66216
Send resume to: dowen@brookdale.com
Call/Text: 913-633-5702
