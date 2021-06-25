BOYD CONCRETE LLC
We are a family-owned company that specializes in concrete installation, repair and removal for a surprisingly affordable price!
NOW HIRING:
Journeyman Level Finishers ($25-$30/hour)
Experienced and Reliable Foreman ($30-$35 hour)
Full and part time positions available
Advancement opportunities for qualified candidates
To learn more and apply:
Call: 913-207-9651 or 913-731-0676
Email: boydconcretellc@gmail.com.
Click here to visit our website:
