Kansas City Manufacturing Plant
4840 E. 12th Street
Kansas City, MO 64127
Kansas City North American Distribution Center
10331 NW Transcon Drive
Kansas City, MO 64153
WE ARE HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING:
- Skilled Technical Trade Workers
- Tool and Die Makers
- Millwrights
- Distribution Center Workers
- Material Handlers
- Entry-Level Warehouse
If you are motivated, hard-working, trustworthy, respectful, and enjoy working with others with similar qualities, we hope you will apply for open positions that align with your skills and experience!
We offer competitive wages and excellent benefits!
BENEFITS INCLUDE:
- Excellent 401(k) plan with company match
- Medical, dental and life insurance
- Short and long-term disability insurance
- Paid vacation and holidays
- Educational Aid reimbursement program
- Opportunities for career advancement and personal growth
- Free and secure parking
- Employee Assistance Program
For more information, and to apply, visit www.blount.com/careers and search Kansas City openings.
ABOUT BLOUNT INTERNATIONAL, INC.:
Blount International, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of replacement parts, equipment, and accessories for the forestry, lawn, and garden; farm, ranch, and agriculture; and concrete cutting and finishing markets. Blount sells its products in more than 110 countries around the world.
As a leader in innovation and quality, Blount produces saw chains, bars and sprockets that are well respected in the chain saw and forestry industries and outdoor equipment accessories and parts for the garden and landscape industry. In fact, Blount is the market leader in manufacturing saw chain and guide bars for chain saws. Blount offers these products under the brand names OREGON®, Carlton®, and KOX.
Blount is also a leading full-line manufacturer of high-quality attachments and implements, log splitters, and other agriculture-related products, as well as distributor of aftermarket parts. With a reputation for durability and reliability, the products are marketed under the brand names Woods®, Speeco®, Alitec®, Central Fabricators®, Gannon®, Wain-Roy®, WoodsCare™, and.
For more information, please visit blount.com.
