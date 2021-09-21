Direct Support Professional | Caregiver | $1000 Sign-On Bonus
Work for a Non-Profit that cares!
Provide Support, Build Relationships, Make a Difference!
At Bethesda, people are the heart of everything we do. Our mission, vision and values reflect a commitment to people. As an organization, we are aligned, inspired and driven toward a common goal - believing that together, the best life is possible!
Featured Shifts in Lenexa, Olathe, Gardner, Prairie Village area:
(1) Monday - Friday 730a - 330p
(2) Monday - Friday 3p - 11p
*We do have Full-Time, Part-Time, and PRN options for flex schedules to work with you*
What we want to see from you:
· High school graduate or equivalent
· Must be 18 years of age, or older.
· Must possess a valid adult driver's license that is currently in good standing with a good record
· Ability to pass background check
What we have to offer you:
· Benefits offered the first of the month following 30 days of employment
· Meals included
· Training program will allow you to become Mandt System and CPR/FA certified
What you will be doing:
The Direct Support Professional is responsible for providing direct support, positive direction, and assistance to the individuals we support allowing them to be more effective in their everyday life.
· Helping residents with dining, mobility, health and hygiene activities
· Accompanying individuals while running errands
· Attending special community occasions and fun activities like outdoor walks, games and social events
· Assisting our individuals in achieving their personal goals and desires
To apply, please visit Bethesdalc.org/jobs
DSP Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTvUHzOpkOE
