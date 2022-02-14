Baldinger Bakeries logo

Baldinger Bakeries, a subsidiary of C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc., manufactures hamburger buns, rolls, bagels, and other specialty bakery items for multinational QSR brands. The parent company, C.H. Guenter & Son, Inc., is a San Antonio-headquartered privately owned global food manufacturer which employs more than 3,800 people in 24 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and select consumer markets.

Our success is based upon the quality of the employees that we hire top-notch talent who share our company's commitment to our customers and employees and a passion for making the country's best bread.

 

BALDINGER BAKERIES IS NOW HIRING FOR PRODUCTION POSITIONS IN KANSAS CITY, KANSAS!

WE ARE LOCATED AT 530 S 65th ST, KANSAS CITY, KS 66111

Now Hiring for 1st Shift: 

  • Mixer Operators
  • Packaging Operators
  • Break Relief
  • General Production Helpers
  • Maintenance Technicians

***Must be flexible for overtime and weekends***

 Baldinger Bakeries:

  • Excellent Pay: $20/hr
  • Great Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefit Options
  • Generous Employer 401K Matching Program
  • Company-Paid Life Insurance
  • Tuition Reimbursement
  • Paid Vacation, PTO & Company Holidays

To apply or learn more about our opportunities, go to:  www.chg.com/careers

 

Filter by Location: Baldinger Bakeries

 

Questions? Call (816) 627-5233

Scan below for all openings!

Baldinger Bakeries QR code

E-Verify participating employer; AA/EEO/drug-free employer

 

