Baldinger Bakeries, a subsidiary of C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc., manufactures hamburger buns, rolls, bagels, and other specialty bakery items for multinational QSR brands. The parent company, C.H. Guenter & Son, Inc., is a San Antonio-headquartered privately owned global food manufacturer which employs more than 3,800 people in 24 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and select consumer markets.
Our success is based upon the quality of the employees that we hire top-notch talent who share our company's commitment to our customers and employees and a passion for making the country's best bread.
BALDINGER BAKERIES IS NOW HIRING FOR PRODUCTION POSITIONS IN KANSAS CITY, KANSAS!
WE ARE LOCATED AT 530 S 65th ST, KANSAS CITY, KS 66111
Now Hiring for 1st Shift:
- Mixer Operators
- Packaging Operators
- Break Relief
- General Production Helpers
- Maintenance Technicians
***Must be flexible for overtime and weekends***
Baldinger Bakeries:
- Excellent Pay: $20/hr
- Great Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefit Options
- Generous Employer 401K Matching Program
- Company-Paid Life Insurance
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Paid Vacation, PTO & Company Holidays
To apply or learn more about our opportunities, go to: www.chg.com/careers
Filter by Location: Baldinger Bakeries
Questions? Call (816) 627-5233
Scan below for all openings!
E-Verify participating employer; AA/EEO/drug-free employer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.