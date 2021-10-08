Assured Healthcare logo
Assured Healthcare in Liberty, MO is a locally owned and operated In-Home nursing care provider. As the leading in-home nursing care provider, we offer the very best, compassionate care for those who need our services. It is our goal to help our clients maintain their independence while residing in their home.

 

Now hiring part-time, PRN and full-time caregivers and nurses!

 

Benefits

* ONE-on-ONE patient care

* Flexible scheduling

* Weekly pay and direct deposit

* Employee Kudos Program

* AFLAC

* Calls answered 24/7 from your support staff

* Annual reviews and continued education

* Referral bonus incentives

* Consistent hours and work schedules

* Equal opportunity employer

Requirements

* Valid driver's license & Car insurance

* CPR/ TB

* Pass all background checks

 

To learn more and apply, visit:

https://assuredhealthcareinc.com/

 

