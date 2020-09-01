Aspen Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of private label paper plates, cups, bowls and lunch bags for retail and distribution markets.
At Aspen, we treat our employees like family, offering great opportunities to succeed with competitive wages. Aspen Products is always in search of top talent in all areas.
Now Hiring in Kansas City, MO!
Available Positions:
Material Handlers
Clamp Truck Operators
Click here to learn more about Aspen Products, Inc.:
https://www.aspenpro.com/index.php#about
To apply, go to: https://aspenpro.com/careers/kansas_city/aspen_kc_application.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.