Apple Bus Company is a leading provider of school bus transportation. The company was founded in 2000 with just 8 buses and a focus on custom solutions and client relationships. Today, our Kansas City area-based company operates over 1,500 vehicles in eight states.
Our mission at Apple Bus company is to provide customer-focused transportation to all passengers in the most safe and reliable manner. Ensuring the safety of all passengers, employees, and customers is the number one goal of Apple Bus Company.
Apple Bus Company is hiring drivers for the Raymore and Peculiar areas.
The Bus Driver is responsible for transporting school-aged children, and other authorized personnel, safely and efficiently over specified routes to/from bus stop to school and/or various activities. The Driver also conducts pre-trip inspections, observe safety regulations and policies, and enforce student discipline on the bus.
Apple Bus Offers:
- SIGN ON BONUS
- No experience needed
- Paid training
- Benefits
- 401 K with company match
- Paid Holidays
- Flexible Schedules
Call 816-618-3310 or email careers@applebuscompany.com to schedule an interview today.
