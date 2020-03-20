Angels Care Home Health is a Medicare-Certified Home Health agency providing quality home health care services by offering caring, compassionate and cost effective service focused on each patient’s unique needs. Under the direction of the physician, we administer medical services to the patient while strictly adhering to the physician’s plan of care.
Quality, commitment and dedication are the driving forces in our agency. We provide skilled nursing care, restorative therapy and medical social services to patients in their homes or wherever they may reside, including assisted living facilities and retirement communities. Our services, emphasizing patient and family education, create a continuum of care throughout the disease process and empowers our patients and their caregivers to take an active role in managing their condition or the condition of a loved one.
Services are provided without regard to race, color, natural origin, sex, handicap or age.
Now Hiring
Registered Nurse – Case Manager
Angels Care Home Health
Ottawa, KS
Angels Care Home Health is now offering a SIGN ON BONUS for a REGISTERED NURSE for our growing team in Ottawa, KS. Apply TODAY to learn more.
We Offer:
- Monday through Friday Schedule
- Salary + Vehicle Allowance + On-Call Pay
- Full Benefits + Generous PTO Package
- Extensive Training
- CEU Credits
- SIGN ON BONUS – $4000.00!
The RN Case Manager coordinates all aspects of the patient’s home care. You will interact with other medical disciplines as needed & provide professional care to the patient. Performs the admission visit to the patient in the home. Determines patient’s eligibility for home care services and develops the plan of care to be followed. Completes all paperwork necessary for Agency policies and federal/state laws.
Qualifications:
- Graduate of an accredited diploma, Associate or Baccalaureate School of Nursing.
- Current state license as a Registered Nurse, Current state Driver’s License.
- One-year experience as a Registered Nurse, two preferred.
- Proof of current CPR and Hepatitis consent/declination.
- Reliable transportation with valid and current auto liability insurance.
Functions:
- Case manages and provides clinical directions to the interdisciplinary team, physician, and family.
- Implement/develop/document the plan of care.
- Provide care utilizing infection control measures that protect both the staff and the patient (OSHA).
- Assess home health patients to identify the physical, psycho social and environmental needs as evidenced by documentation, clinical record, case conference, team report and evaluations.
- Assure continuity of quality patience care delivered with appropriate documentation.
- Monitor assigned cases to ensure compliance with requirements of third party payer.
- Promote Agency philosophy and administrative policies.
- Perform on-call responsibilities and provide on-call service to patients/families as assigned.
- Supervise and provide direction to the home health aide and LVN/LPN.
- Demonstrate commitment, professional growth, and competency.
To apply, click here: Registered Nurse – Ottawa, KS (SIGN ON BONUS!)
LPN Scheduler
Angels Care Home Health
Ottawa, KS
Angels Care Home Health is now hiring an LPN Scheduler for our Ottawa, KS location. Apply today to learn more.
We Offer:
- Competitive salaries
- Full benefits including Health and Dental & Life Insurance
- Extensive training and paid time off
- Generous PTO
Primary function is to schedule patient services and coordinate with staff.
Qualifications:
- Graduate of an accredited school of Practical Nursing (LPN)
- One-year experience as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Home Health preferred
Functions:
- Schedule and appropriately document patient schedules in a timely manner
- Participate in coordinating care with management and patient interdisciplinary team
- Provide effective communication to patients, staff members, other health care professionals and referral sources
- Respond to agency and patient needs in a professional and creative manner
- Demonstrate commitment, professional growth and competency
- Promote Agency philosophy and administrative policies to ensure quality of care
To apply, click here: LPN – Ottawa, KS
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health
Angels Care Home Health
Topeka, KS
Angels Care Home Health is NOW HIRING a REGISTERED NURSE for our growing Behavioral Health Program in Topeka, KS. Apply TODAY to learn more.
We Offer:
- Monday through Friday Schedule
- Salary + Vehicle Allowance + On-Call Pay
- Full Benefits + Generous PTO Package
- Extensive Training
- CEU Credits
Primary functions of the Registered Nurse are to provide psychiatric evaluation and therapy, such as skilled nursing care, to home bound patients, coordinate care with the interdisciplinary team, patient/family and referring agency; and assumes the responsibility for coordination of care.
Qualifications:
- Graduate of an accredited diploma, Associate or Baccalaureate School of Nursing.
- Must have 1-2 years of nursing experience (within the last 3 years preferred) in an acute treatment unit in a psychiatric hospital, psychiatric home care, psychiatric hospitalization program, or other outpatient psychiatric service.
- Current state license as a Registered Nurse, Current state Driver’s License.
- Proof of current CPR and Hepatitis consent/declination.
- Reliable transportation with valid and current auto liability insurance.
Functions:
- Assess home health patients to identify the physical, psycho social and environmental needs as evidenced by documentation, clinical record, case conference, team report and evaluations.
- Implement/develop/document the plan of care to ensure quality and continuity of care.
- Provide care utilizing infection control measures that protect both the staff and the patient (OSHA).
- Supervise and provide clinical direction to the HHA/LVN to ensure quality and continuity of service provided.
- Assure continuity of quality patience care delivered with appropriate documentation.
- Monitor assigned cases to ensure compliance with requirements of third party payer.
- Promote Agency philosophy and administrative policies.
- Perform on-call responsibilities and provide on-call service to patients/families as assigned.
- Provide effective communication to patient/family, team members, and other health care professionals.
To apply, click here: Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health – Topeka, KS
For more information, visit us at: https://angelscarehealth.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.