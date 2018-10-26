Now Hiring!
Our associates take pride in creating healthier futures for patients worldwide. The ideal AmerisourceBergen candidate is driven by a desire to make a difference in people’s lives while embarking upon a rewarding professional journey.
AmerisourceBergen is hiring Warehouse Associates in our temperature controlled distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri. We will be doing onsite/immediate interviews and job offers!
Pay: $14-$16.50/hour depending on experience and shift
Shift:
Sunday from 3:30pm-close and Monday-Thursday from 5:00pm until close
Monday-Friday 5:00am-close
Job Responsibilities: Performing one or more warehouse functions such as picking, packing, checking, shipping, stocking, and receiving in our temperature controlled distribution center.
Apply in person at our open interviews every Thursday from 5-9pm!
Location:
11200 North Congress Ave
Kansas City, Missouri 64098
Benefits
- Healthcare for associates and eligible dependents, same-sex and domestic partners
- Paid time off, including vacations and holidays. 19 Days of PTO your first year!
- Life insurance and disability protection
- Pet insurance
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Employee Stock Purchase Program
- Retirement benefits and more…
Visit www.amerisourcebergen.com/careers for more details and to apply!
