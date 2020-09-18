We are now hiring
Full time Warehouse Associates in Kansas City!
Are you looking to make a difference in a patient’s life? At AmerisourceBergen, you will find an innovative culture that is patient focused and dedicated to making a difference. As an organization, we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures.
Senior Warehouse, Days
What you will be doing
Under direct supervision, handles and maintains the flow of materials and products in warehouses with varying degrees of automation according to established standards. Performs in accordance with established safety standards and adheres to all safety policies, rules, regulations and procedures. This position generally requires some previous experience in the Warehouse Associate role, cross-training in various areas of the warehouse, forklift user certification, and a proven low rate of errors in the Warehouse Associate role. There may be additional specific criteria required at the local warehouse location for promotion into this role. This position is categorized as compliance critical and, as such, requires and is assigned specific responsibility for ensuring continual and proper compliance with all division, corporate and regulatory requirements.
Click here to learn more about our company and this position:
https://abccareers.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=000022UW&lang=en
Warehouse Associate, Nights
As a Warehouse Associate, a typical day may include
- Order fulfillment – stocking and replenishment, picking and packing, and outbound shipping of customer orders.
- Stock and restock shelves – rotating items, returning merchandise to shelves
- Perform daily cycle counting and researching discrepancies.
- Use equipment to track, monitor and verify products for distribution.
- Maintain a clean work area to keep pharmaceutical products and merchandise clean and help prevent work related injuries.
May verify product received against receiving documents, notes and reports discrepancies and any obvious damages (dependent on shift assignment).
Click here to learn more about our company and this position:
https://abccareers.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=000022TE&lang=en
See what we are about! Click here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.