AGC Glass Company North America (Spring Hill Plant) is looking for production employees for its tempering department. Responsibilities include handling and inspecting glass, constructing and closing cases, and transporting product to the warehouse.
All positions are 12-hour rotating shift schedules. The schedule includes built-in overtime and every other weekend off. In a 28 day work cycle employees have a total of 14 days off, 7 day shifts and 7 night shifts. Depending on production needs there is also opportunity for additional overtime.
Applicants must have basic computer and math skills and be able to pass a background check and physical. Fork truck experience a plus, but not required.
Please apply at 20400 North Webster Road, Spring Hill Kansas 66083 between the hours of 8 AM to 3 PM M-F.
To apply online, click here: https://iras.essclientservices.com/default.aspx?content=cli_61134_ATSHome&sp=cli_61134_sp&clientid=61134&jobid=67F7C3CB-0616-4FD4-AACB-78628354C7B7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.