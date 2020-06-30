At ACERTUS culture is everything. We want people to want to work here. We have weekly huddles to hear from our team on how we can improve. And guess what? We act on your ideas! ACERTUS is an automotive logistics company that offers a portfolio of services that spans across the vehicle lifecycle.
We are experiencing growth within our business and are seeking out extraordinary people to assist us in taking our company to the next level. We are now a part of Inc. 5000’s, America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies at #1752! Looking for a rewarding career in one of America’s fastest-growing companies? This is your opportunity to join our high performing team and be a part of something BIG!
We are now hiring for:
Client Services Representative
The Client Service Specialist are the voice and face of our company. There is a high level of interaction with multiple stakeholders in various functions and roles including external clients that is critical to client satisfaction. The tone and respect we deliver to each customer are the ACERTUS critical advantage and we stake our reputation on superb customer service.
What will you be doing?
• Evaluate information for accuracy
• Respond courteously and in a timely manner to customers via phone and email
• Establish and maintain interpersonal relationships with co-workers and customers – this is a must
• Work reports to track status of ongoing transactions and ensure proactive communication with clients should any delays or potential challenges arise
• Organize, plan, and prioritize workflow
• Additional duties as assigned
Requirements
What are we looking for?
• A Rockstar with passion for customer service and customer relationships
• A person with a great attitude; our people are our culture
• Driven, enthusiastic, competitive, and results focused
• Ability to work in a team environment while also delivering individual results
• Strong communication skills
• Excellent time management and stress management skills
• Critical thinking skills to communicate automation and process improvement ideas
• Creative problem solving
• Personal Responsibility to manage change
Customer Service/Data Entry Specialist
Customer Service/Data Entry Specialist compiles orders in an organized manner; inputs the relevant information into computers using software and templates; maintains a record of work activity by updating notes, identifies and corrects data entry errors by comparing and verifying information. Identify and manage each document and proceed with processing.
What will you be doing?
• Successfully use TransTitle program and complete the transaction with the all pertinent information
• Accurately perform data entry within the related data fields (MACROS, requirements, add, procedures, reject, fees, forms, notes, shipping, help, VIN items, and menus.)
• Evaluate information for accuracy
• Ability to run reports, analyze reports and initiate action daily
• Respond in a courteous, professional, and timely manner to all customers
• Establish and maintain interpersonal relationships with co-workers and customers
• Assist team members when individual work has been completed
• Organize, plan, and prioritize workflow
• Additional duties as assigned
Requirements
What are we looking for?
• Strong customer service, verbal, and written skills
• Ability to work independently
• Strong knowledge of computers and office equipment and machines
• Time Management
• Attention to Detail
• Organization Skills
• Personal responsibility to adapt to change
Education and Experience:
• Experience in a Windows computer system environment and Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.).
• Experience in high volume processing or call center environment is a plus, but not required
• Ability to work independently
• Minimum 2 years business experience or 1 year if direct customer contact
• High School Diploma or GED
Benefits:
At ACERTUS we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. Our benefits include a competitive, robust compensation package and excellent benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid holidays and vacation, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement and an opportunity to prosper in a highly growth driven organization.
To apply, visit https://acertusdelivers.com/careers/
