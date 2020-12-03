JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM IN OVERLAND PARK, KS!
A career with A Place for Mom is an opportunity for you to join a rapidly expanding company committed to making a difference for seniors and their families.
A Place for Mom, Inc. is the largest senior living advisory service in North America with more than 17,000 communities and home care providers. It operates a trusted online platform that connects families searching for senior care services with experienced advisors for insight-driven and personalized solutions. APFM helps hundreds of thousands of families make the right choice for their loved ones each year.
Living by our values and working to achieve excellence on behalf of our customers is integral to success at A Place for Mom. Employees who thrive at A Place for Mom live our values every day and are an important part of our hiring practices:
- Focus on Excellence
- Act with Integrity & Assume Positive Intent
- Drive Outcomes Every Day with Passion and A Sense of Mission
- Make the Lives of our Families and Customers Better, Easier and More Successful
- Realize the Full Potential in Each Team Member.
- Work as a Single Supportive Team
We offer competitive compensation and benefit packages along with Paid Time Off, paid holidays and 401K with a match. We are committed to our employee's career development, growth and promotion within the organization. To learn more about our benefits and culture, visit: https://www.aplaceformom.com/about/careers/benefits
If you are a results oriented, passionate and collaborative team player looking to make a difference at a high-growth technology company with a bright future we would love to talk to you.
Click here to view open positions and apply:
