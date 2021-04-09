7th street now hiring

WHERE IT’S AT FOR A FUN PLACE TO WORK!

Do you love people? Are you naturally upbeat? Do the people in your life describe you as friendly? If so, we want you on our team.

We’re looking for dependable people over 21 who are looking for more than the average job and enjoy the action only 7th Street Casino can offer. We offer full- and part-time positions with shifts that provide the flexibility found at a 24-hour gaming destination.

BENEFITS

We realize that healthy and happy employees are the most important aspect of 7th Street Casino. Full-time employees enjoy free benefits:

  • Medical
  • Vision
  • Dental
  • Twice your salary in life insurance
  • Long-term disability

Additional benefits include:

  • Career growth and advancement opportunities
  • Competitive pay
  • Free employee parking
  • Shuttle service
  • Meal discounts

Conveniently located along metro bus routes.

 

OPEN POSITIONS

Apply on-line at https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/

or call 913-912-7405

 

Beverage Server (F&B)
Full & Part-Time (evening/nights)

Pay Rate: $6.50/hr + tips  + company paid benefits after 90 days for full time 

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Cafe Cashier (F&B)
Full Time (evening/nights)

Pay Rate: $10.00/hr + tips  + company paid benefits after 90 days

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Cage Cashier 
Full Time (day and overnight shifts available)

Pay Rate: $11.00/hr + tips  + company paid benefits after 90 days

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

EVS (Housekeeping)
Full Time (day, swing & overnight shifts available)

Pay Rate: $10.00/hr + plus tips + company paid benefits after 90 days

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Lucky 7 Club Rep 
Full Time (nights)

Pay Rate: $11.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Revenue Audit Clerk 
Full Time (days)

Pay Rate: $15.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Security Officer 
Full Time (evening & overnight shifts available)

Pay Rate: $12.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Slot Attendant
Full Time (evening/night shifts available)

Pay Rate: $9.00/hr + tips + company paid benefits after 90 days.

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Cafe Cook
Full Time (night)

Pay Rate: $11.00/hr + tips + company paid benefits after 90 days.

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Surveillance Operator
Full Time (must be flexible)

Pay Rate: $13.75/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Food & Beverage Supervisor
Full Time (must be flexible)

Pay Rate: $16.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description

Maintenance Technician 
Full Time (must be flexible)

Pay Rate: $18.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.

https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description 

