WHERE IT’S AT FOR A FUN PLACE TO WORK!
Do you love people? Are you naturally upbeat? Do the people in your life describe you as friendly? If so, we want you on our team.
We’re looking for dependable people over 21 who are looking for more than the average job and enjoy the action only 7th Street Casino can offer. We offer full- and part-time positions with shifts that provide the flexibility found at a 24-hour gaming destination.
BENEFITS
We realize that healthy and happy employees are the most important aspect of 7th Street Casino. Full-time employees enjoy free benefits:
- Medical
- Vision
- Dental
- Twice your salary in life insurance
- Long-term disability
Additional benefits include:
- Career growth and advancement opportunities
- Competitive pay
- Free employee parking
- Shuttle service
- Meal discounts
Conveniently located along metro bus routes.
OPEN POSITIONS
Apply on-line at https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/
or call 913-912-7405
Beverage Server (F&B)
Full & Part-Time (evening/nights)
Pay Rate: $6.50/hr + tips + company paid benefits after 90 days for full time
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Cafe Cashier (F&B)
Full Time (evening/nights)
Pay Rate: $10.00/hr + tips + company paid benefits after 90 days
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Cage Cashier
Full Time (day and overnight shifts available)
Pay Rate: $11.00/hr + tips + company paid benefits after 90 days
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
EVS (Housekeeping)
Full Time (day, swing & overnight shifts available)
Pay Rate: $10.00/hr + plus tips + company paid benefits after 90 days
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Lucky 7 Club Rep
Full Time (nights)
Pay Rate: $11.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Revenue Audit Clerk
Full Time (days)
Pay Rate: $15.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Security Officer
Full Time (evening & overnight shifts available)
Pay Rate: $12.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Slot Attendant
Full Time (evening/night shifts available)
Pay Rate: $9.00/hr + tips + company paid benefits after 90 days.
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Cafe Cook
Full Time (night)
Pay Rate: $11.00/hr + tips + company paid benefits after 90 days.
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Surveillance Operator
Full Time (must be flexible)
Pay Rate: $13.75/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Food & Beverage Supervisor
Full Time (must be flexible)
Pay Rate: $16.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
Maintenance Technician
Full Time (must be flexible)
Pay Rate: $18.00/hr + company paid benefits after 90 days.
https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/ for full detail and description
