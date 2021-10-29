1A Auto is a high growth e-commerce company and we pride ourselves on employing the best talent. Each team member brings a unique skill set to the table and collectively have a track record of accomplishing the most challenging of goals. We are an online aftermarket auto parts retailer headquartered northwest of Boston. We are a leader in our market and are positioned for further growth. We offer a great “can-do” culture, a casual work environment, and the opportunity to apply your skills in a rewarding situation.
You’ve worked at the rest, now come work for the BEST!
Pay and Benefits:
- $1,500 sign-on bonus
- Pay up to $20/hr.
- Quarterly profit-sharing Bonus
- Monthly Cash Incentives
- Medical Insurance – Day 1
- 3 weeks Paid Time Off
What you’ll do:
- Pick, Pack & Ship
- Material handling (including, but not limited to: receiving, unloading, and stocking shelves & inventory cycle counts).
- Observe established rules or policies to ensure quality of work.
- Operate in compliance with safety regulations.
Work Environment:
- State of the art facilities utilizing RF technology
- The company emphasizes quality and safety over speed.
- Physical requirements – Significant walking through warehouse and some heavy lifting (up to 50 Lbs.) required.
Education:
High school diploma or general education degree (GED); and minimum one to three years direct warehouse experience.
Apply today at www.1aauto.com/careers
To see what it is we do, click here: https://1aauto.wistia.com/medias/i9lq2g4fs1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.