Jobless claims fell more than expected last week, hitting a pandemic low

Claims for unemployment benefits went down more than expected last week. That's good news.
Economists are confident that the labor market recovery will gather speed as the economy reopens fully and more people get vaccinated. But jobless claims rose in two of the past three weeks, stressing that the road to recovery will be bumpy.
Another 547,000 American workers filled jobless claims last week, adjusted for seasonal swings. It was a new low for claims since the pandemic started and fewer than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.
Claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, which provides benefits for people like the self-employed who aren't eligible for regular state benefits, rose slightly to 133,319 without seasonal adjustments.
Added together, just under 700,000 people filed for benefits last week without seasonal adjustments.
Meanwhile, the count for continued jobless claims -- the number of people filing for at least two weeks in a row -- also fell, albeit at a slower pace. In the week ended April 10, continued claims stood at nearly 3.7 million.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.