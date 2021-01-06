JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) - - A “Stop the Steal” rally filled the steps of the Missouri State Capitol Wednesday morning.
According to CBS affiliate KRCG, hundreds of people had turned out by 10 a.m.
The rally coincided with the date on which the United States Congress was to vote to certify the Electoral College count following the November election for President of the United States, a vote that is typically purely procedural but became controversial after President Trump made repeated claims that the election was fraudulent.
No evidence has been found to support those claims.
Similar rallies occurred across the United States and at the nation’s capital. In Washington, DC, the protest rally turned violent as people breached the doors and broke out windows.
CBS News reports that at least one person was shot and killed.
In Jefferson City, protestors waved flags and held signs but remained outside the building on the steps.
According the KRCG, the group left at approximately 1 p.m. That was before chaos broke out in Washington, DC.
