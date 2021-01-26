SHAWNEE, KS-- (KCTV) -- During a press conference via Zoom, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment addressed delays and long lines during Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Okun Fieldhouse. JCDHE began vaccinating people 80 and older as part of Kansas’ Phase 2 vaccination plan this week. County leadership said it will implement changes on Wednesday to its vaccine distribution at the site after people were forced to wait outside in the cold before getting either the Pfizer of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

“First, I want to start by apologizing for logistics in how it was implemented today. It was not what our county expects or deserves and it will be different tomorrow,” said Penny Postoak Ferguson, Johnson County Manager.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of JCDHE, was also apologetic during the press conference to patients who had to wait outside until staff was able to clear the bottleneck. He said a few factors contributed to the large crowd, including some people who showed up more than 30 minutes before their scheduled appointment time and others who tried getting a vaccine without an appointment.

“I did expect that with older folks and this cold that they would not have made some arrangements,” expressed Katie Smith after receiving her vaccine.

The JCDHE will implement the following changes to prevent long lines on Wednesday.

Patients will be able to wait in their car, if needed. JCDHE is identifying a way to allow patients this option. Additional staff will be available to assist patients inside and outside the facility. JCDHE volunteers and staff rearranged the layout inside Okun Fieldhouse to create a better flow and prevent people from having to wait outside.

The county vaccinated 1,778 people on Tuesday, which included some people 65 and older, as well as healthcare workers who received their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 7,800 people are scheduled to receive a vaccine at the clinic this week.

If you’re not sure if you correctly made an appointment with JCDHE, call the county’s COVID hotline 913-715-CV19 (2819) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. or visit jocogov.org/coronavirus for more information.