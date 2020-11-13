KANSAS CITY, MO -- KCTV5 News went behind the scenes Friday as Jason Sudeikis and friends prepared for Saturday’s THUNDERGONG! virtual event to raise funds for the Steps of Faith Foundation.
Anyone can join the THUNDERGONG! live stream for free and watch performances from Jason Sudeikis and a long list of celebrity performers and bands including the Foo Fighters, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson and Blake Shelton.
You can RSVP online to join Saturday’s virtual fundraiser that starts at 7:00PM. Organizers hope everyone who is watching will donate to Steps of Faith. The non-profit helps uninsured and underinsured amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need. Prosthetic limbs range from $10,000 to $100,000. As an amputee himself, executive director Billy Brimblecom, Jr. says the Steps of Faith Foundation can give back mobility and possibilities to those who have lost limbs.
Due to the pandemic many artists are available to join THUNDERGONG! who may have had scheduling conflicts for past events. Brimblecom and Sudeikis say they are thrilled to welcome the Foo Fighters to the THUNDERGONG! line up of performers this year. “I know that those dudes are going to bring that intention with every snare hit, with every strum of the guitar, with every crushed vocal. Dave is just one example,” Jason Sudeikis said.
You can donate any time by texting STEPS to 44321 or by visiting https://thundergong.org.
“They are going to attract a lot of eyes, and what we're asking of those eyes is that you communicate with that brain. We know you're going to be entertained, and we feel that you're also going to be moved because your dollars put limbs on people and get them back to work and back to living a thriving life and not feeling like a handicapped person.” Executive Director Steps of Faith Foundation Billy Brimblecom, Jr. said. “I don't feel like a handicapped person because I've got the right tools.”
Other performers include Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Tom Morello, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, Cactus Moser, Pierce Brosnan, Nathaniel Rateliff, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Fastball, The Get Up Kids, Ted Lasso, Nandi Bushell, Quixotic, Kay Cannon, Romesh Ranganathan, Madisen Ward and Jason Barnes.
