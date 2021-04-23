Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny ends hunger strike

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said on Friday that he is ending his weekslong hunger strike.
The announcement comes days after the Russian opposition leader was transferred to a prison hospital due to his deteriorating health.
"I do not withdraw the requirement to admit the necessary doctor to me -- I am losing sensitivity in parts of my arms and legs, and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it, but taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am starting to get out of the hunger strike," Navalny said in a message shared by his team on Instagram.
Breaking story, more to follow...
