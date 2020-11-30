KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Health Department will have COVID-19 testing sites all week in different cities. Due to increased demand, the health department encourages patients to register ahead of time. Registration will close at 2:30 pm the day before the clinic, unless registration is full before that.
The testing sites will take walk-ins at all clinics (EXCEPT Raytown) as availability permits. However, it can not guarantee walk-in availability. Walk-ins should arrive between 11-11:50 or between 12:40-2:00pm.
This is NOT a rapid test and patients will not be self-administering.
Covid-19 Testing Site Locations:
Monday, November 30: City of Lee’s Summit: 616 NE Douglas St. Lee’s Summit 64063
Tuesday, December 1: The View Community Center- 13500 Byars Rd. Grandview MO 64030
Wednesday, December 2: Independence Uptown Farmers Market- 211 W Truman Rd. Independence MO 64050
Thursday, December 3: Vesper Hall- 400 NW Vesper St. Blue Springs, MO
Friday, December 4: Raytown- 100200 E 66th Terrace, Raytown MO 64133
Click on this link to register:
Other testing sites:
Independence City is conducting testing throughout the week. Information on their testing sites and availability can be seen here:
The MO National Guard is also conducting testing in Lee’s Summit Thursdays and Fridays. To register for this site, follow this link:
