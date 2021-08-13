LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Another round of damaging wind and lightning left another round of messes to clean up.
For Jeff Sifrit and his crew at KC Arborist, it's been a busy few days.
"It's been one of those weeks," he said cheerfully. "We've been all the way up north and all the way up south."
Sifrit and his workers were sawing away at a massive tree branch that split off overnight, crashing into the roof of a Leawood home.
They carefully attached ropes to leverage limbs and keep them from further damaging the roof as they came down.
Think of it as surgery. With chainsaws.
"Every branch, every limb is a different cut," Sifrit said.
Another of his crews worked at Cassandra Glymph's home in Merriam. Her locust tree lost several branches last night, blocking her driveway.
"It could have been worse," Glymph said.
She, too, was impressed with the precision of the crew in her yard. She spent a long time watching them through her front door.
"There's like an art or science to it," she said.
Sifrit and his workers cleared the Leawood home early Friday afternoon for roofers to patch up the holes and assess the damage.
He said there may be several long days ahead, but he was thankful for the cooler weather.
"All week it's been so hot," he said. "We'll take this all day every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.