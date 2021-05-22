Italy narrowly pipped a handful of rivals to win a colorful and kitsch Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands on Saturday, scoring a victory on the continent's biggest stage after an early test of the continent's emergence from the pandemic.
The contest was Western Europe's biggest live event since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 3,500 fans attended the arena in Rotterdam without the need for social distancing or masks.
This is a breaking story. More to follow
