(CNN Español) -- Italia clasificó a la final de la Eurocopa tras la tanda de penaltis después de un partido intenso que en 120 minutos terminó en empate 1-1.
Federico Chiesa abrió el marcador a los 60 minutos a favor de Italia.
Álvaro Morata empató el partido a los 80 minutos tras asistencia de Daniel Olmo.
En la tanda de 12 pasos, Olmo y Morata erraron sus cobros. Jorginho fue el encargado de la anotación definitiva a favor de Italia.
