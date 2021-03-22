Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- A Nebraska family has more reason than most to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
"My mom was born march 17th, 1954, and I was born march 17th 1989," said Katherine Chisholm, a new mom.
Now, on March 17th, 2021, they welcomed baby Charlotte Jean into the world.
"I Googled it and they said it was like 1 in 49 million, so I don't know if that's true," said Mary Adams, Chishom's mom.
Three generations of girls born on St. Patrick's Day.
"It's just been a lucky day for me," said Grandma Adams.
Chisholm and her family hoped the luck of the Irish would be with them again.
"It was always a special day for us, I took her out of school and her brother and sister were jealous," said Adams.
Sharing a birthday with the holiday means everyone celebrates your big day.
"It was never your birthday, you just walked in and it was a party," said Chisholm.
Both mom and baby are doing great, and grandma is overjoyed.
"I always said, Katie was the best birthday present I ever got, and (Charlotte) is the second best birthday present I've ever had," said Adams proudly.
